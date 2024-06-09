America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $60.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $299.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.95 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $491,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 728,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,140,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other America’s Car-Mart news, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell purchased 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $198,970.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,222.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $491,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 728,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,140,832.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,789. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 220,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,308,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 920.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

