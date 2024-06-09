Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,864,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567,383 shares during the period. Ossiam owned 0.27% of Amcor worth $37,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.
Amcor Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,692,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,971,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.85. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50.
Amcor Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
Amcor Company Profile
Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.
