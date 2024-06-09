Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the information services provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alphabet to earn $8.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $174.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.81 and its 200-day moving average is $149.64.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

