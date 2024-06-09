Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

APT stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of -0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director James Buchan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,995.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director James Buchan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,995.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colleen J. Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,931.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,819 shares of company stock worth $215,365 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 62,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 893.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 108,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

