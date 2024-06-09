Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $81.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.34.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

