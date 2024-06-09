Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $109.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.79.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA
Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Price Performance
NYSE BABA opened at $78.41 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $198.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alibaba Group
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.