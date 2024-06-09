Algorand (ALGO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.36 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $47.13 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00046569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,177,593,101 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

