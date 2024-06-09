Algorand (ALGO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.39 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and $31.41 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00046922 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00015691 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011313 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,177,588,294 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

