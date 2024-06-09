Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Alexander’s Stock Performance
Alexander’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 119.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.
