Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.00

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and traded as low as $40.25. Airbus shares last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 194,692 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Airbus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Airbus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 24.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbus SE will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

