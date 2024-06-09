Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Sold by Lingohr Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,131 shares during the period. Afya accounts for 1.5% of Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Afya were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the fourth quarter worth $6,467,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Afya by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 149,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Afya by 1,004.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 144,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 131,202 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Afya in the third quarter valued at $1,686,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Afya by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFYA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,653. Afya Limited has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Afya had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $162.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

