Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,327 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.2% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $64,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.7% in the third quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.87. 44,795,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,097,296. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $271.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

