ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Price Target Cut to $7.00

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,353,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 28,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

