Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Sold by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP decreased its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,469.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 454,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $112,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,469.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,839 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. 211,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,549. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $301.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accel Entertainment

(Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.