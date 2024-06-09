Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. RH comprises 0.3% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in RH by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.00.

NYSE RH traded down $10.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.51. 611,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,370. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.97 and a 200 day moving average of $274.33.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

