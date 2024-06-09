983,695 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Bought by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 983,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,000. Arbor Realty Trust accounts for 1.3% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Azora Capital LP owned 0.52% of Arbor Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE ABR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,496,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,195. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a current ratio of 36.63.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

In other news, Director William C. Green purchased 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

