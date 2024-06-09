9,325 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $433,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $3,705,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,923,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,336,176. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

