77,640 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Bought by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 77,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFRM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Affirm by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,568. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

