68,951 Shares in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AerSale at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 48.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,613,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,909 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 38.1% in the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,449,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 400,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 209,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AerSale by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 411,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 343,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. AerSale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. AerSale had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 35,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $265,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,392,204 shares in the company, valued at $33,029,374.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,077 shares of company stock worth $367,583. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AerSale Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

