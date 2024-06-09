640 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Acquired by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $373,130,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $328,064,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $173,587,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $168,328,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE EG traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $382.81. 136,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,404. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.52.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Everest Group

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.