220,485 Shares in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Acquired by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 220,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,263,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.45% of Bread Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,823,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 99,029 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 1,064,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 85,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bread Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE BFH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.15. 450,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.
View Our Latest Analysis on Bread Financial
Bread Financial Company Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bread Financial
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.