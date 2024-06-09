220,485 Shares in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Acquired by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 220,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,263,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.45% of Bread Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,823,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 99,029 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 1,064,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 85,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BFH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.15. 450,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.08 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BFH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

