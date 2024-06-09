177,000 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 177,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,513,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.6 %

FI stock opened at $151.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.05.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

