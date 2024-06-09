1,427,905 Shares in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Purchased by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,427,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,520,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 3.67% of Silk Road Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SILK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 28.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 333.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 51,983 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 44.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 605,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 107,438 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of SILK stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.83. The company had a trading volume of 411,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,407. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

