1,174 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Acquired by Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Fair Isaac comprises about 0.6% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $19.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,310.32. The company had a trading volume of 100,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,113. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $756.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,260.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,228.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,423 shares of company stock worth $22,142,247 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.