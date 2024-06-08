Zentry Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $194.60 Million (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. Zentry has a total market cap of $194.60 million and approximately $32.05 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zentry token can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zentry has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry launched on December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,437,963,728 tokens. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentryhq.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,436,826,487.17292 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.03705814 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $29,731,058.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

