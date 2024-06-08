YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,049.03

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,049.03 ($13.44) and traded as low as GBX 864 ($11.07). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 908 ($11.63), with a volume of 903,115 shares trading hands.

YouGov Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,380.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 899.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,046.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Activity at YouGov

In other YouGov news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 4,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.40), for a total value of £40,014.40 ($51,267.65). 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

