Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.75. 300,997 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 144,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Yellow Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

