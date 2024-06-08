Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 776 ($9.94) price objective on the stock.

Yellow Cake Trading Down 2.1 %

Yellow Cake stock opened at GBX 601.50 ($7.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 650.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 643.01. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of GBX 390.20 ($5.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 749.50 ($9.60).

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

