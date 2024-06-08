William Blair Weighs in on UL Solutions Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ULS)

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for UL Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UL Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UL Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ULS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UL Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

UL Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $38.87 on Thursday. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at UL Solutions

In other UL Solutions news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 89,285 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UL Solutions news, Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at $199,976. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 89,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.