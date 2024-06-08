White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

Alphabet stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,716,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,425,018. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.36 and a 200-day moving average of $150.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

