White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,570 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,467,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,883. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.08.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

