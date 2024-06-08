White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services comprises 1.0% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 29,603.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

AMN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.21. 428,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,786. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

