Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 843,642 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $35,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,538 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $141,407,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,993,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,777,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $245,963,000 after buying an additional 1,498,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16,058.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $55,947,000 after buying an additional 1,491,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $49.27. 16,056,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,748,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,577.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

