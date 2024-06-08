Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $31.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,035 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $31,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 61,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,436,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,001,000 after purchasing an additional 142,446 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 32,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $73.93. 5,371,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average of $68.37.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,476 shares of company stock worth $48,718,705. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

