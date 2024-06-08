Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $21.73 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 214.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,899 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $21,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,679,000 after purchasing an additional 505,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,382,000 after buying an additional 1,948,485 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,491,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,795,000 after acquiring an additional 55,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,891,000 after acquiring an additional 67,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,343,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,099,000 after acquiring an additional 52,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.13. 1,078,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

