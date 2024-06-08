Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 281,479 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,479 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Americold Realty Trust worth $26,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

