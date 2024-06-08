WEMIX (WEMIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.31 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00001839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $462.06 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 960,451,884 coins and its circulating supply is 362,039,331 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 960,377,282.2441715 with 361,965,026.4051914 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.31901013 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,033,309.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

