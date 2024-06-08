Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,287,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $381,729,000 after buying an additional 203,140 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 248.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,651,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,284 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.15.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,935. The firm has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

