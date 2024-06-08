Wealth Quarterback LLC Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Albemarle by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,885 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Albemarle by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Albemarle by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,719 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $377,341,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.16.

Albemarle Trading Down 2.7 %

Albemarle stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.94. 2,046,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,076. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.99. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

