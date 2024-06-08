Wealth Quarterback LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of IIM stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.96. 163,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,996. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $12.13.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is an increase from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.