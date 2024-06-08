Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys Shares of 1,236 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 512,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $98,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 443,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $85,106,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.33.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $190.30. 3,373,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,875,406. The stock has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day moving average is $203.98. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

