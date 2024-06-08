Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 5,797 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,214 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,562,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.08. 853,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,393. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

