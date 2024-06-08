Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases New Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,276,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,102 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. 2,553,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,339. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 138.13%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

