Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $991,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 340,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after acquiring an additional 143,973 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,130. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.