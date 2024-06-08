Waterloo Capital L.P. Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $490.85. 3,061,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,210,423. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $475.97 and a 200-day moving average of $457.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $493.53. The stock has a market cap of $444.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

