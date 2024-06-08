Waterloo Capital L.P. Grows Stock Position in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV)

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (BATS:OSCV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF comprises about 1.5% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 3.29% of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF by 5,279.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 182,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 178,647 shares during the last quarter.

Get Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF alerts:

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Stock Performance

OSCV stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 36,685 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $299.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Profile

The Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that selects US small-cap companies and REITs based on valuation plus quality and growth metrics. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OSCV was launched on Jul 18, 2018 and is managed by Opus Capital Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.