Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires Shares of 50,228 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,466,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,129,621. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $203.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.