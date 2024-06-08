Waterloo Capital L.P. Acquires 48,110 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 605.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,110 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,510 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,659,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,855,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,466,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,095,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 246,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,009. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

