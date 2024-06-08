Voice Assist (OTCMKTS:VSST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Voice Assist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSST – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Voice Assist shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 9,525 shares changing hands.

Voice Assist Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About Voice Assist

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voice Assist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voice Assist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.