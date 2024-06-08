Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 6.3 %

VIR stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $27,245.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,293.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $690,532.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,203.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $27,245.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,714 shares of company stock valued at $777,197. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $352,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 310,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,375,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,362,000 after buying an additional 78,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Featured Articles

